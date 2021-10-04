Watch
Here's how you can donate to Real Men Wear Pink to help fight breast cancer

The month of October goes pink to build awareness
Real Men Wear Pink will continue throughout October
Posted at 5:59 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 07:03:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, close to 270,000 women and more than 2,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

The month of October will go pink to bring awareness and support to finding a cure.

For the third year in a row, KRIS 6 News at Sunrise anchor Paulo Salazar will join a group of community leaders as an ambassador for Real Men Wear Pink.

We hope this not only raises awareness but more importantly money that will be used here in the Coastal Bend.

My goal is to raise $2,500, but I need your help to support me in the fight against breast cancer.

Go to KRIS6cares.com and clink on my link to my donation page and donate today.

