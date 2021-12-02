Here's how to vote for your favorite holiday-themed Farley Boat

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The club that created the replica Farley Boats to be used as planters for a beautification project combining local history with blooming native plants.

Now you can see the boats dressed up for the Christmas season.

The Farley Boat lighting contest is broken into four categories including residential, business, condo/rv association, and people's choice.

And for just a dollar you can cast your vote for best boat.

"We have the Farley Boat contest and what we've asked residents to do is decorate their Farley Boat in a Christmas theme, a holiday theme and light it up," Virginia Moser of the Port Aransas Garden Club said. "The Garden Club has sold Farley Boats for over 15 years. We have about 500 around this area."

Coastal Bend residents have from Dec. 4 to Jan. 3 to cast their vote.

And if you can't make it in person you can vote here.

All money raised will go to the EMS Toy Roundup.