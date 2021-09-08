Watch
H-E-B driver accomplishes enduring streak with company

Orozco completes 3 millionth mile without accident
H-E-B driver Eric Orozco has completed his 3 millionth mile with the company without an accident.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 08, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B driver Eric Orozco just finished a big achievement for the company.

Orozco completed his 3 millionth mile of traveling for the Texas-based supermarket chain. The streak is even more amazing considering he’s never taken part in an accident.

“I just want to say thank you to the Lord, my family, and my friends for my support on this huge, huge milestone in my career,” Orozco said.

The accomplishment will put him in the H-E-B Hall of Fame.

And for that he earns a Thumbs Up from us here at KRIS-TV.

