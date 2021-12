BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Animal Control is hosting a special fundraiser on Friday.

Paws and Claus is teaming up with Beeville Animal Control for photos with Santa and your pet. It only costs a $10 donation.

This event will happen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at 1408 Cook Road.

Puppuccinos will also be available for pets.

The organization says all pets are welcome and must be on a leash to be pictured.