Weekend Events for May 7 - May 9 in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From live music to cookoffs there is a lot happening this weekend.

It's the beginning of the month so that means The Spazmatics are back at Brewsters Street Ice House downtown to play all your fun favorites. The show kicks off 9:00 p.m. Friday, May 7. General admission tickets are available for $15.

Rockport's Battle on the Bay BBQ Cook-off is making a comeback this weekend with food and several concerts including Gray Falls, The Grooves, The Lights and Matt Mercado. 50 teams from all over Texas will be making their way to showcase their BBQ skills. Other highlights include a watermelon eating contest for kids. There is no entry fee. It starts Friday, May 7 at 9 a.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to Midnight.

The Art Walk is making its way back downtown but with a twist. In May, there will be a pop-up art walk at the BUS with some local favorites for the first market in over a year. It's taking place Friday, May 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you're more into rock and roll and vinyls, make your way to House of Rock for the Rock n' Roll flea market with a huge selection of vinyls, CDs, concert t-shirts, and more. It's happening Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buc Days will soon start to win down so you don't want to miss your chance to head out to the carnival and the rodeo. To see a full list of rodeo times click here.

