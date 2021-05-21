Weekend events around the Coastal Bend for 5/21-5/23

If you're looking to get out and about there is plenty to do here in the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The Peddler Show is back in town at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown May 21. There will be a huge selection of crafts from wood crosses, to wreaths. It starts at noon and continues daily through Sunday. To purchase tickets click here.

If you're looking to do something with the kiddos.. It's Spring Fest at Bowlero. Every kid can bowl for free! The event includes one free hour of bowling for kids `15 and under. Don't worry parents.. adults will receive a discounted rate as well. Spring Fest is May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Endangered Species Day is May 21 at the Texas State Aquarium. There will be fun and educational activities and programming, all included with your admission or membership. The first 100 families to stop by the activities area will also receive a special conservation kit take home. It starts at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

The Fisherman's Bait and Seafood Market Crawfish Cook-off is happening May 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. It's open to the public with a purchase of a 20 dollar wristband. The event will let you taste all teams signature crawfish and vote on your favorite. To purchase tickets click here.

If you're looking to hear a unique sound of Piano driven rock n roll... The Selfless Lovers.. a band from Austin.. will be making their debut in Port Aransas at The Back Porch. The show kicks off May 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.