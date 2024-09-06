This weekend is packed with events! We have a list in this week's Fun Fridays!

Some people say "there aren't things to do in the Coastal Bend."

But KRIS 6 wants to show you that is not the case, especially this weekend.

Here's all the happenings in this week's Fun Friday.

We're starting in downtown Corpus Christi, where you can always take a nice stroll on the first Friday of every month for art walk! There are always new art exhibitions, as well as live music, food trucks and sales from local vendors.

The best starting point is north chaparral street...

The party goes on from 6 to 10 p-m. For more information, you can click here.

If you missed out on all of Friday's festivities, some of the same vendors will be out at heritage park Saturday morning.

Heritage park market days features arts and crafts, baked goods, plants, jewelry, and other small businesses.

It starts at 9 a-m and goes on until 4 in the afternoon. For more information, you can click here.

The band Spazmatics is rocking the house tonight at Brewster Street Icehouse. If you get a ticket on time, you can travel back in time with the band. They'll be playing the best hits from the 80s starting at 8 p-m. For more information, you can click here.

Time to hit the ice! Friday and Saturday, pre-season hockey games kicks-off at the American Bank Center. The Corpus Christi Ice Rays are taking on the Shreveport Mudbugs. The puck drops at 7:35 for both games, tickets are only 10 dollars. For more information or tickets, you can click here.

Our neighbors in Robstown are also all crushing it with some cool events. Monster truck maniac is at the Richard Borchard regional fairgrounds today and tomorrow at 7-pm. You can buy your tickets here.

This one is all for the kiddos. Scouting by the bay is this Saturday at waters edge park from 10 am to 2 pm. Boys and girls from pre-k to twewlth grade can learn the ropes and see what it takes to become a scout. The fire department-- and coast guard will be hosting demonstrations as well. For more information, you can click here.

And finally the Corpus Christi museum of science and history will have a new traveling exhibit. This Sunday, it will unveil "A Day with the Birds. You can explore bird population trends, what it takes to become a birder, as well as all the other cool things at the museum. For more information, you can click here.

If you'd like to see your events in a future Fun Friday segment, make sure you send us an email or message us on Facebook.

