The sixth annual Hot Tamale festival returns this weekend, other events

See all the weekend events right here

Tamalefest

Posted at 6:50 AM, Nov 19, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a look at the latest activities around the Coastal Bend. Kingsville is kicking off the holiday season tonight with the Ranch Hand Festival. This festival will have several different events, including the King Ranch, Ranch Hand Breakfast, Wine Walk, and the Tree Lighting. It all begins today at 5 p.m. Shabby Chic is presenting its Mainstreet shopping after dark from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. You'll enjoy a variety of vendors, food, giveaways and live music. It's happening in downtown Alice near Reynolds and Wright streets. Nelly is coming to Concrete Street Amphitheater with special guests Blanco Brown and Harper Grace, Saturday night. General admission tickets are $39. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m. The sixth annual Corpus Christi Hot Tamale Festival is back at Whataburger Field from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday It's free to attend, but tickets will be sold to purchase food and drinks. The festival features food, live music and a hot tamale eating contest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.