The Birdiest Festival in America returns to the South Texas Botanical Gardens, and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Grumpy Old Men: The Musical is hitting the stage Friday, April 22 through May 8 at the Port Aransas Community Theatre with multiple show times. General admission tickets are $22.

Show times are Thursday- Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Head to Alice for the Spring Bash Car Show and Sound Off at the K-C- hall of Alice Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. From cars, trucks to low rider bikes, this competition will look and sound competitive.

See the famous fairy tale come to life as the Corpus Christi Ballet will present the Sleeping Beauty, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the American Bank Center. Tickets start at $23.

The Birdiest Festival in America returns to the South Texas Botanical Gardens Friday through Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m . Birders can find several different field trips, workshops, bird walks and shows all throughout the gardens.

The Festival De Loteria is back in Kingsville on Mainstreet, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The festival will include, games, live music, a fashion show and more.