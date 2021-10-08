The 46th Annual Rockport-Fulton Seafair returns, other weekend events.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a breakdown of what's happening around the Coastal Bend.

The haunting on the Blue Ghost haunted house kicks off from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. tonight at the USS Lexington. The ghoulish attraction will lead you through the compartments on the Lexington and haunt you across two decks of the historic aircraft carrier. Tickets are $30 per person, or $40 to skip the line. They can only be purchased in person at the museum's admission booth on the day of the visit. The haunted house will continue every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 5.

Support our local hockey team, the Ice Rays as they take on the Wichita Fall Warriors and the Odessa Jackalopes at the American Bank Center. The team hits the ice Friday through Sunday 2021 at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $18 and children 12 and under are $12.

Movie nights at Whataburger Field return featuring Moana on Saturday. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7 p.m. Seating is open in the Whataburger outfield. Traditional ballpark food and drinks will be available for purchase. Lawn chairs are prohibited, but blankets are allowed.

Have you been wanting to learn some new cooking techniques? Well you can check out the Veg Fest at Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Shop local, enjoy live music, and celebrate healthy living and eating with cooking experts who might teach you a thing or two.

The 46th annual Rockport-Fulton Seafair is back for three days of family fun all weekend long at the festival grounds at Rockport Harbor. This festival will feature live music, more than 120 vendors, a chili cook-off, car show, a parade and much more. Ticket/hours information are below.

Tickets:

$12 for adults Friday - Sunday; $30 for VIP seats, or get a wristband for the whole weekend for $20.

Kids 12 and under are free.

Hours:

Friday, Oct. 8: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

