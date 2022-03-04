The 43rd annual Oysterfest Returns, plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The 43rd Annual Fulton Oysterfest is back at the Festival Grounds in Rockport Fulton. The festival will feature games, food, live music, a raw oyster eating contest and a parade and more! The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday: 5-11 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.- midnight Sunday: 10 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: $5 for 12 years and older Military: FREE



Cirque Italia's "The Slammer" is in town this weekend, for an experience you've never had before. This circus is unique and for a mature audience. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show, people ages 13 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult. The circus will be held in the La Palmera parking lot. Tickets range from $10 to $50. Show times are listed below.

Friday: 7:30 p.m. Saturday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday: 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.



The 59Th Annual Gem and Mineral Show is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Richard Borchard Fair Grounds in Robstown. This event will have silent auctions, raffles, fossils and more! Tickets are $6 for adults and kids under 12 are free. Tickets are good for both days.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.



The Spazmatics return to Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown on Friday. The doors open at 8 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $15.

The Texas Independence Day Bash Saturday night at Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown featuring Wade Bowen, with Jarrod Birmingham and Jake Ward. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.