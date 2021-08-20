Support small businesses at the Peddler Show and other weekend events in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for weekend plans? Look no further! Here's what's happening this weekend.

The Peddler Show is back in town at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown. From August 20-22, 2021, you can shop from an exclusive selection of designers, artists, and creators from all over the country! Tickets must be purchased online. You can get a weekend pass for $8 or a single day pass for $5. Teachers, military, first responders and medical professionals all get in free if you register for your ticket and show a proper ID at the gate. Kids 12 and under are also free. It runs from 12:00 p.m till 6:00 p.m all weekend long.

Rockport Fulton market days also returns August 21 and August 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 100 Seabreeze Dr. From arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, live music and face painting, this festival will be fun for the whole family.

Are you a reggae music fan? If so, The Wailers hit the stage at Brewster Street Ice House Downtown August 20 at 8 p.m. with special guests Audic Empire. General admission tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.