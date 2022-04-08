Shift into high gear at the 2022 Corpus Christi Car Show , plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

2022 Windfest kicks off Friday in Portland t Daniel P. Moore Community Complex, 1900 Billy G. Webb Drive. From live music, a carnival ,cook-off and much more, this festival will have something for the whole family to enjoy.

Hours :

Friday: 6:00 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. Saturday: 11:00 a.m.- Midnight Sunday: Noon - 6:00 p.m. Tickets:

$15 weekend pass Friday: $5 Saturday: $10 Sunday: $5



The 2022 Corpus Christi Car Show returns to the American Bank Center Saturday from noon till 5:00 p.m. with special guests, The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. You can expect a showroom of custom cars, trucks and motorcycles from right here in the coastal bend.

Tickets:

Adults: $5 Kids 13 and younger: Free

The Coastal Bend Bays Foundation hosts the 23rd annual Earth Day-Bay Day at Heritage Park on Saturday. There will be plenty of fun activites, from exhibits, fishing, a rock wall, a raptor show and much more. It's free to attend. It's happening from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



John Wolfe is hitting the stage Saturday at Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown with Joey Greer. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $20.

The Harlem Globetrotters are back in town at the American Bank Center Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets start at $27 dollars.

Harbor Playhouse presents the final weekend of "The Wedding Singer." Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, The Wedding Singer's sparkling new score does for the '80s what Hairspray did for the '60s. Just say yes to the most romantic musical in 20 years.there will be 3 different shows this weekend.

Tickets :

Adults: $20 Kids: $10 Show times:

Friday & Saturday: 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 2:30 p.m.

The Rock n Roll Flea Market returns to House of Rock Saturday with special guest Jason Mcmaster of Dangerous Toys. From vinyl's, posters and more, this market will have various artist memorabilia. It's free to attend.