See 100 life-size realistic Dinos at Jurassic Quest + other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the latest activities around the area to kick off your weekend!

Summer movie night is back at the American Bank Center Water-garden Park featuring Jurassic Park August 27. The pre-show will start at 8:00 p.m. which will include a costume contest, trivia and special giveaways. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person with children under two free.

Speaking of dinosaurs, how would you like to see them in person? Well you can August 27,2021 through August 29, 2021 Walk among the dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest at the American Bank Center. See the sky-scraping dinosaurs bring supersized family fun with 100 life-size, realistic dinos. Tickets begin at $19 dollars per person.

-August 27: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

-August 28 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

-August 29 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Want to hear some rock music? Head to Third Coast Tribute Fest at Brewster Street Ice House Downtown on August 28, 2021. Catch live performances from Testify, Devilpee and Knifeprty. General admission tickets are $15 with the show kicking off at 8:15 p.m.

The Bus Shop also returns for their monthly pop-up market. Shop local with 15+ vendors. The event will also include two food trucks, live music and giveaways. Catch the shop August 28, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

