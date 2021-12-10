La Posada Lighted Boat Parade and other Coastal Bend weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is your Fun Friday report, a look at the latest activities around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The holiday season is in full swing, and the City of Odem will be having its first Christmas festival Friday, starting with a lighted parade, followed by the lighting of the tree, a Christmas forest, an ugly sweater contest, and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The parade starts at 6:00 p.m. at Odem City Park.

You can also head to Christmas in Portland at the Community Center for a night of Christmas games, pictures with Santa, even some guest appearances from Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. This is happening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Donations of unwrapped toys will be collected for entry.

In Rockport, the Cultural Arts District will have its 8th annual Christmas Celebration with store specials, an Elvis tribute show, visits from Santa, The Grinch, and Elsa. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Saturday and is free to attend.

The Corpus Christi Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at the American Bank Center’s Selena Auditorium, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. General admission tickets are start at $15 and can be purchased here.

The La Posada Lighted Boat parade will come alive Friday with Pat Simon and Katia Uriarte emceeing and Paulo Salazar serving as Grand Marshall. The parade kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it live on KRISTV.