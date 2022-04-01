It's street food weekend in Padre Island, plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center’s annual Big Bloom Plant Sale and Community $2 Day is back Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The popular sale and community day is back, with $2 entrance fee for nonmembers, hundreds of plant varieties, specialty vendors, orchid sale, plumeria, xeriscape, butterfly and ladybug releases, Kids’ Zone and animal ambassadors. Members enter free, with members-only shopping from 9-10 a.m.



The Downtown Management District presents the April Art Walk block party from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Friday on Lomax and Peoples St. and La Retama Park downtown. From live music, to vendors to eats and treats this block party will have it all.

Bring out your 80s gear, the Spazmatics are back at Brewster Street Icehouse downtown Friday. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $15 general admission.

Saturday, Dreams Fleetwood Mac Tribute will hit the stage at Brewster Street Icehouse downtown. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. and the show begins at 9:00 p.m. Tickets start at $15 general admission.

311 performs Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at Concrete Street Amphitheater. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 general admission.

