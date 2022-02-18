It's "Pardi Gras" time in downtown Aransas Pass and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

The Peddler Show is back at the Richard Borchard Fair Grounds in Robstown. Explore the unique selection of designers and creators from all over the country. All tickets must be purchased online in advance. Times and tickets prices are listed below.



Friday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tickets: $8 for a weekend pass or $5 for a single day admission; children 12 and under are free.

Rockport Fulton Market Days also returns this weekend at the Rockport Festival Grounds. The event has over 100 vendors, live music, and food trucks. The festival is held at 100 Seabreeze in Rockport.



Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Get your dancing shoes out because, the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay presents its annual Stage Door Canteen Friday at 7:00 p.m. featuring music by the USS Lexington big band orchestra. if you want to take part, you're encouraged to dress in 1940s-era fashion. Tickets start at $100 with the proceeds going to their women of navy exhibit.

If you wanna hear some live music head to Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown where Queen Legacy will hit the stage Saturday night for a tribute to Queen. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

It's Homecoming Week for TAMU-CC, and you're invited to show your islander spirit at the block party Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The party will be held in the American Bank Center parking lot where there will be plenty of fun activities for everyone to enjoy.

Downtown Pardi Gras kicks off Saturday in Aransas Pass with a day full of fun events, from a parade to live music, to a gumbo cookoff the party will have something for everyone. The parade begins at 10:00 am and the event last until 6:00. No admission or gate fee.