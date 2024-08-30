It's Fun Friday! Here's a few events happening around the Coastal Bend this Labor Day Weekend.

We have a look at some of the events happening in your neighborhood.

Starting in downtown Corpus Christi...it might be a stretch, but if your schedule is flexible Friday, you can head to Nueces Brewing and Barbecue for some hot yoga and some cold beer.

It starts at 6:30, and goes on until 7:45. For more information and to register, click here.

Your eyes may deceive you at the American Bank Center. Friday, you could be mesmerized with the magic of Rob Lake.

NBC named him the world's greatest illusionists.

You can see some of his mind-blowing tricks starting at 8. For tickets, click here.

What can be better than a day out on the water? Well how about if it’s a race alongside countless other paddler’s at Billish Park on padre island, followed by some fun festivities?

“There will be an award ceremony, there’s live music, there’s BBQ,” said Elaine Motl with Paddle for Parkinson's.

Now imagine the canals on the island filled with over100 different paddle boarders…or if your balance isn't quite there kayakers for the Paddle for Parkinson's event. That’s this Saturday at 8:30 on the island.

For more information, or to register, you can click here.

But if you'd rather sit back and relax with a hearty breakfast-- you can do that for a good cause at the Aransas County Airport. Vintage air tours is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a-m to 11.

The money raised will support Wings Over Rockport.

The nonprofit promotes aviation to youth and veterans by providing scholarships for flight and career training. For more information, you can head to their Facebook page by clicking here.

For all of you night owls, the House of Rock will become the house of disco on Saturday for the "Gimme Gimme Disco" event! The d-j will be playing hits from the 70s and 80s like the Bee Gees, Donna Summers, Cher and so much more!

All ages are invited, so bring your best disco attire and get ready to dance the night away starting at 8:30 pm.

For more information or for tickets, click here.

If country is more of your style, Parker McCollum will "Meet you in the middle."

The country musician will be performing at the American Banks Center "Like a cowboy."

Show starts at 7:30, but if you don't get your tickets ASAP, you might have to "Wait outside."

For tickets, you can click here.

This Sunday, you can watch a movie and meet the stars at Alamo Draft House for the Corpus Christi 7 Day 2024 screening and awards ceremony! The CC7D film project is an annual competition that challenges filmmakers in the coastal bend area to create a short film in just seven days using strict guidelines given to each team just a week before the final film is due!

You can check out the local talent at the Alamo Draft House Sunday, show starts at 12:30 in the afternoon.

For more details click here.

