It may be Friday the 13th, but you're in luck with a bunch of fun events this weekend!

First off is at the Wild Wolf Halloween Store. It's hosting its second annual Friday the 13th lot party until 9 p.m. on Friday night at 5417 S Staples St., Suite 101. Once you get here, you can enjoy some spooky vendors, music and snacks. You can also get a tattoo if you dare! Organizers say come in costume, but if you don't have one yet, there are tons for sale. So you might be able to get your Halloween shopping done early.

