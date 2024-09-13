It may be Friday the 13th, but you're in luck with a bunch of fun events this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISIT, Tx — While Friday the 13th is usually thought of as an unlucky day, this year, you're actually in luck! We have a full list of activities and events you can enjoy in your neighborhood.
First off is at the Wild Wolf Halloween Store. It's hosting its second annual Friday the 13th lot party until 9 p.m. on Friday night at 5417 S Staples St., Suite 101. Once you get here, you can enjoy some spooky vendors, music and snacks. You can also get a tattoo if you dare! Organizers say come in costume, but if you don't have one yet, there are tons for sale. So you might be able to get your Halloween shopping done early.
For more information, you can click here.
The Red Rabbit will hold what it's calling its Blood Rave in honor of Friday night. This new nightclub will blast those spooky vibes and even suggests a change of clothes for the "blood party!" The vampire-themed blood rave will take place from 9 at night to 2 in the morning, alongside live performances and of course, drink specials for you "mortals."
For more information, you can click here.
It's September, but this Saturday might feel like the Fourth of July in Gregory. The Veteran's Band will kick off the patriotic parade at 6:30 p.m. It starts at the Gregory Community Center and ends at SF Austin Elementary School. There will be food trucks on-site, live entertainment, and even fireworks!
For more information, you can click here.
Also, on Saturday night, you can get "Lit" at The Exchange in downtown Corpus Christi. You can jam out to live performances by Chainlinks, Triptonite and more at Litfest 2024. Tickets range from $10 to $60 dollars; the event starts at 5 p.m.
For more information, you can click here.
If you need to wind down after an exciting weekend, you can do some retail therapy on Sunday. The House of Rock is hosting its Rock and Roll Flea Market at 11 a.m. You can find vinyls, posters, t-shirts, CD's and even memorabilia concert DVD's.
For more information, you can click here.
Neighbors in Flour Bluff can also shop until they drop at market days. This one will be at Coffee Waves, 10309 S Padre Island Drive, from 1 to 5 p.m. This is a brand new vendor market, with one-of-a-kind items and delicious treats.
Organizers say it's also a great opportunity to support local businesses.
For more information, you can click here.
If you're going back and forth because you can't decide what you want to do this weekend, remember the ball's in your court. But, here's an option at The Annex. A table tennis tournament is happening on Saturday, Sept.14 at 4 p.m. Prizes will be given to the king....or queen of pong. Whether you want to watch or play, the Annex will be serving up happy hour specials all day.
For more information, you can click here.