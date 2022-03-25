Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is back in town, plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Audic Empire and Peter Dante hit the stage at Brewster Street Ice House Downtown Friday. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. and the show begins at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased by clicking here.



Support local artists, bakers, makers and more at Nueces Brewing Company's Makers Market. It's happening Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Kingsville's Main Street Wine Walk is back on Saturday. Registration begins at 12:00 p.m. and the sipping starts at 2:00 p.m. where you can sample a variety of wine or beer while you shop. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 dollars the day of the event.