Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is back in town, plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.
- Audic Empire and Peter Dante hit the stage at Brewster Street Ice House Downtown Friday. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. and the show begins at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased by clicking here.
- Support local artists, bakers, makers and more at Nueces Brewing Company's Makers Market. It's happening Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Kingsville's Main Street Wine Walk is back on Saturday. Registration begins at 12:00 p.m. and the sipping starts at 2:00 p.m. where you can sample a variety of wine or beer while you shop. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 dollars the day of the event.
- The Salvation Army’s Crawfish for a Cause is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Concrete Street Amphitheater. Join this limited ticket event that benefits Salvation Army programs in the Coastal Bend. Admission includes entry to the event, all-you-can-eat crawfish and a voting ticket to vote for your favorite team. Tickets are $25.
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live perform at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at American Bank Center, the big event is back with more trucks than ever before debuting the all-new Mega Wrex, Race Ace, and the new Bigfoot Midwest Madness, the first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot. Tickets start at $36 for adults and $14 kids ages 2-12 and can be purchased by clicking here.
- The 50th Annual Ingleside Round Up Days and Music Festival kicks off Friday at 5:00 p.m. and continues through Saturday at Simmons Park. Visitors will enjoy live music, food trucks, marketplace vendors, carnival, kids’ area and more. Admission is free on Friday, and $5 on Saturday. Parking is $5. Hours are:
- Friday: 5:00 p.m. - Midnight
- Saturday: 11:00 a.m.-Midnight