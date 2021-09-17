Halfway to St. Pat's Pub Crawl + other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weekend has arrived! Here's a breakdown of events happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

St. Patrick's Day is still six months away, but you can celebrate early with Cassidy's Irish Pub Crawl starting at 6 p.m. Friday where you'll then bar hop to the House of Rock, Mully's and the Goldfish. You won't want to miss the green beer, Irish music and drink specials.

Support small businesses at the Market in the Park at Don and Sandy Billish Park. The event is family and pet friendly with something for everyone to enjoy. Catch the market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Hot rods, Rides and Brews returns to Nueces Brewing Company from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Take your hot rod, super car or classic for your chance to win a cash prize for the best in the show. Entry is free to the public, but there's a $10 fee to enter your ride in the car show.

Looking to show off your talent? Head over to House of Rock Open Mic Night from 5 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Whether your talent is music, comedy, poetry or performance art, all are welcomed. Sign up begins at 5 p.m. and each performer will get up to 10 minuets to showcase their talents.