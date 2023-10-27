Fun Friday: Where are the Halloween events this weekend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Halloween weekend is here and there are tons of things to do in the Coastal Bend!
Here is a list of events going on this weekend:
- This weekend happens to be Dia De Las Muertos and Santa Gertrudis Memorial Cemetery in Kingsville will be holding a special event to mark the occasion. The cemetery is asking people to bring pictures of their loved ones to be placed on their altar on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Santa Gertrudis Memorial Cemetery in Kingsville, located at 835 West Caesar Avenue. The event is totally free.
- The 2023 Dia de los Muertos Festival will be held on Saturday, October 28, from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. in downtown Corpus Christi on Starr and Mesquite St. There will be entertainment featured on three stages, including Latin-influenced rock and pop music, Mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, cultural dancers, youth performers, local DJs, and regional up-and-coming bands. The event also includes a Hecho a Mano Art Expo, kids’ activities, an ofrenda display on Mesquite Street, art exhibitions, a lowrider car show, and various demonstrations.
- Sunday Dogday: Dogtober Fest is on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Art Center. They will have a dog-friendly Family Art Time project that you will get to take home, and a dog costume contest with prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. The art project will take place from 11 a.m. to - 1 p.m., and the costume contest and winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.!
- Grupo Frontera with Special Guest Milla 22 will perform live at the American Bank Center on Sunday, October 29 at 7 p.m.
Ticket Prices: $113.50, $93.50, $73.50, $53.50
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Corpus Christi is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat Fall Festival on Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be free rides, food, and fun!
- Dress up in your Halloween Costumes and come out to enjoy tasty treats, sports cars, and music at the 3rd Annual Meticulous Detailing Trunk or Treat. Sponsoring this year are American Detail Supply, 3G Flooring, Chayos Street Food, Tejas Transporting, Meticulous Detailing, Meticulous Tint and PPF, and SAR Clicks- Rafay Shaikh. We also welcome any other car clubs or businesses interested in joining please call 361-730-0055.
- Your vampire friends are hosting a Spooktacular Eventthat you won't want to miss!! Join them on Sunday, October 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Coastal Bend Center at 209 N. SPID for the 2nd Annual Spooktacular Event.
- The Corpus Christi Queso Fiesta is scheduled right here in downtown Corpus Christi and they need your help to decide who will take home the Cheesy Championship Belt! Head over to BUS, for a day of cheesy cookoff like no other! From classic queso dips to unique and creative concoctions, you'll find it all at this mouthwatering event. Grab your friends, bring your appetite, and prepare for a cheesy adventure like no other. Don't miss the Corpus Christi Queso Fiesta - it's gonna be great! 100% of ticket sales go to the Coastal Bend Food Bank! To register a team, become a sponsor, or grab tickets go here: https://linktr.ee/ccquesofiesta