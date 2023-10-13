Fun Friday: What's going on in the Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's finally Friday, and there are so many things to do in the Coastal Bend this weekend — from a food truck festival to a historic solar eclipse. Here's a look at what's going on around town!
Take a look at some fun-filled events happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend:
- You can make a difference today at Chick-fil-A. They are teaming up with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana to grant the wishes of 3-year-old Bodhi, 3-year-old Jazzi, and 6-year-old Liam to get to Disney World! 15% of all sales from Chick-fil-A Everhart, Staples and McArdle, and Saratoga will be donated to the project.
- Need to relieve some stress this weekend? Head on over to the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center on the front porch of the Learning Center to meet, pet, and love the "Go Team Therapy Dogs!" The dogs are fully certified therapy dogs trained for all situations, including meeting the community they serve. This is a free event with no registration required! It is suitable for all ages. Please do not bring personal dogs for the event!
- Get ready for the 12th Annual Thomas J. Henry Bark in the Park at Waters Edge Park. Bark in the Park will be filled with wagging tails and furry friends, featuring a pet costume contest, family-friendly activities, and a pet expo. Supporting local pet rescues Mission Pawsible, Shelter a Mutt, Peewee's Pet Adoption, & Gulf Coast Humane Society. Enjoy a kid’s zone, adoption drive, pet activities, and our famous Pet Costume Contest with prizes up to $1,000! Bark in the Park is free to attend and is open to the public! Pre-registration is now open!! Pre-register now for a discounted fee of $7!!
For additional information and to register, please visit bark.tjhlaw.com
- Feeling nostalgic? Make your way over to the House of Rock on Saturday, October 14, at 11 a.m. The Rock and Roll Flea Market will give you an opportunity to shop from local vendors for things such as Vinyls, CDs, Merch, Posters, and so much more!
KEDT Kid's Festival will be held on October 14 at 3205 S. Staples Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us at 3205 S. Staples Street for a free family event! Enjoy interactive activities by local organizations, with special guests Clifford the Big Red Dog and Daniel Tiger! Numerous local organizations will be at the festival providing information and resources for the community.