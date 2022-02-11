Fun Friday: Valentine's Day sales and other Coastal Bend weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.
- Kick off Valentines a little early at the Port Aransas Chocolate Crawl Friday and Saturday from 9: 00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be several different shops and boutiques taking part in the crawl, so you can find a perfect valentines day outfit or gift.
- If you want to hear some live music, head to Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown Friday where Mike and the Moonpies will hit the stage. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $25.
- Back by popular demand, Dreams returns to House of Rock for a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, with special guest The Trisha Lynn Experience. They'll take the stage Friday at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.
- Comedian Ali Macofsky will hit the stage at Mesquite Street Comedy Club today and Saturday, with four different show times. General admission tickets are $20. Show times are:
- February 11: 7:00 & 10:00 p.m.
- February 12: 7:00 & 10:00 p.m.
- This is the last weekend to catch "Clue: The Musical" presented by the Harbor Playhouse. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15.
- Get your chili team ready because Saturday is the 3rd Annual Chili Cookoff at Nueces Brewing Company. You must have at least four people to make a team. Categories include; grand champ, people's choice and best in show. The entry fee is $20 per team. Setup starts at noon and the judging begins at 3:00 p.m.