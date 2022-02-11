Fun Friday: Valentine's Day sales and other Coastal Bend weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Kick off Valentines a little early at the Port Aransas Chocolate Crawl Friday and Saturday from 9: 00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be several different shops and boutiques taking part in the crawl, so you can find a perfect valentines day outfit or gift.



If you want to hear some live music, head to Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown Friday where Mike and the Moonpies will hit the stage. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $25.

Back by popular demand, Dreams returns to House of Rock for a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, with special guest The Trisha Lynn Experience. They'll take the stage Friday at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Comedian Ali Macofsky will hit the stage at Mesquite Street Comedy Club today and Saturday, with four different show times. General admission tickets are $20. Show times are:

February 11: 7:00 & 10:00 p.m. February 12: 7:00 & 10:00 p.m.



This is the last weekend to catch "Clue: The Musical" presented by the Harbor Playhouse. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15.