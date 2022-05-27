Fun Friday: The 25th Annual Wine Festival returns plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Seether and Bush will hit the stage with special guest Fuel Friday at Concrete Street Amphitheatre. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Head to Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown where Kolby Cooper is hitting the stage. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. and the show begins at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Breakout the lawn chairs and blankets because Movie in the Park is back in Ingleside at Simmons Park where they will feature Encanto. It's happening Saturday at 7:45 p.m.