Fun Friday: Texas Sand Fest returns and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a breakdown of what's happening around the Coastal Bend.

Queen Elsa and Princess Ana are set to hit the big screen at Whataburger Field for C-C Movie Night on Friday at a free event. Seating is open, so if you want to get there early the doors open at 6 p.m. with Frozen 2 kicking off at 7 p.m. Lawn chairs are not allowed, but blankets are.

Bring out your cowboy boots, because Casey Donahew is hitting the stage with Colby Swift at Brewster Street Ice House downtown on Friday night. General admission tickets are $25. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9 p.m.

The second Annual South Texas Food Truck Festival is celebrating its largest event at Whataburger Field with 25 food trucks from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday. The festival will have a little something for everyone to enjoy, from face painting to live music, and a petting zoo. The event is free but parking is $5.

The Texas Sandfest returns this weekend for some fun in the sand. Starting on Friday and lasting until Sunday, the festival will feature live music, shopping, food and of course incredible sculptures.

Ticket prices: Only cash payment accepted



Adults 13 & up: $15

Children 6 -12 years old: $5

Children 5 & under: FREE

SandFest Hours:

