Fun Friday: Shrimporee returns to Aransas Pass, plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Jurassic Quest returns to the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds Friday and runs through Sunday. Its the largest & most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.

Tickets:

Standard admission is $22. Unlimited admission: $36 Hours:

Friday, Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:15 p.m. Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.



Check out Shrimporee in Aransas Pass. This will be a jam packed weekend, from a music festival, carnival, parade, and lots of food. It all begins today at 6 and runs through sunday. Tickets start at 5 dollars.

Hours:

Friday: 6:00 p.m.- Midnight Saturday: Noon-Midnight Sunday: Noon- 6:00 p.m. Tickets:

Adults: $8 Seniors: $5 3 days pass: $15 6 and under free



Breakout the lawn chairs and blankets because Bay Jammin Cinema Series returns Friday featuring Soul. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. at Cole Park Amphitheater, and is free for everyone to attend.

Over 400 junior boxers from all over the state will duke it out at the American Bank Center for a chance to represent the USA at the Junior Olympics. The tournament will run Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $12 and range to $300.

It's pride month and to celebrate, Downtown Corpus Christi will have a pub crawl starting at the BUS and ending at Cassidy's. It all begins at 6 on Saturday.