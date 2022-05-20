Fun Friday: Live music plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:
- It's time to shop, the Peddler Show is back at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown Friday through Sunday.
- Ticket Prices:
- Weekend pass: $8
- Single day admission: $5
- Kids 12 and under: Free
- Hours:
- Friday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- The first Fiesta De Mayo celebration is happening at Odem City Park featuring live music, food, shopping and more. its happening Friday at 5:00 p.m.
- Cody Jinks will hit the stage at Concrete Street Amphitheater Friday with special guests Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets start $35.
- Swimming with Bears return to the stage at House of Rock. The show kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $14.
- Catch all your favorite Disney songs in concert at the American Bank Center Selena Auditorium Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra. Tickets start at $25.
- Riley's Pub in Corpus Christi is celebrating its 6th anniversary, and in honor of veterans, half of the proceeds will be given back to the wounded warrior project. The Jon Mikael Mrez Band will hit the stage followed by Dj Xquizite. It's happening Saturday from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.