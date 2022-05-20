Fun Friday: Live music plus other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

It's time to shop, the Peddler Show is back at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown Friday through Sunday.

Ticket Prices:

Weekend pass: $8 Single day admission: $5 Kids 12 and under: Free Hours:

Friday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.



The first Fiesta De Mayo celebration is happening at Odem City Park featuring live music, food, shopping and more. its happening Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Cody Jinks will hit the stage at Concrete Street Amphitheater Friday with special guests Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets start $35.

Swimming with Bears return to the stage at House of Rock. The show kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $14.

Catch all your favorite Disney songs in concert at the American Bank Center Selena Auditorium Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra. Tickets start at $25.