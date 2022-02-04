Fun Friday: Live music and other Coastal Bend weekend events

Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Singer-songwriter Jonathan Len will be at the Rockport Little Theater Friday for a special show. Part of the money raised will help the theater continue to rebuild after it was damaged from Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Tickets are on sale now for $15 or can be purchased at the door before the show starts at 7:00 p.m.



The Art Walk Pop-Up in downtown Corpus Christi returns Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The pop up markets will be at House of Rock, Water Street Gardens, Chels Marie, the BUS, Commons and The Exchange.



Head to Brewster Street Icehouse-Downtown where the Spazmatics are performing Friday. The doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $15.



Heritage Park Markets Days also returns Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The market is family and pet friendly with a little something for everyone to enjoy.



The Cirque Italia Water Circus is in town all weekend in the La Palmera parking lot near the parking garage. You can expect a variety of fun performances. Show times are listed below. Tickets start at $10.

Friday: 7:30 p.m. Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

