Fun Friday Forecast: rock out, Turtle Trot, Pride Corpus Christi, Bark in the Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

Rock out in Port Aransas tonight through Sunday at the Port Aransas live music weekend, where visitors can boogie their way around the island. The lineup kicks off with Tyler Jordan at Palmilla Beach from 5-7.



The music doesn't stop there. The Coastal Benders play at Island Wine (also in Port Aransas) from 7-10 tonight.



Lace up your shoes for the Turtle Trot 5k, Saturday morning hosted by the Texas Sealife Center. It starts at 7:30 at the Briscoe King Pavilion on the island. Cost is $30. Register online. Then, at 11 a.m. "shell-abrate" the sea turtles at that same location in the Sea Turtle Festival. They'll have live music, food trucks, and more. The party stops at 4.



PRIDE Corpus Christi is back on Saturday. The parade starts on Shoreline Boulevard and heads north, then takes a left on Fitzgerald Street nearby the American Bank Center. The route ends in lot #5 where the block party takes over. They'll have vendors, music and lots of fun. Organizers say the event is family friendly.



This one’s for our four-legged friends. Bark in the Park is happening at Water's Edge Park, Saturday afternoon from 4-9. It'll feature a kid's zone, pet expo, adoption drive, and a pet costume contest with prizes worth up to $1,000! The event benefits local pet rescue organizations.

