Fun Friday Forecast: Butterfly Blitz, Skeet Shoot, Monster Truck Wars, Funky Sock & Heart Walks

Posted at 8:07 AM, Sep 30, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend:

  • Visit the Coastal Bend's monarch city, Kingsville, for Butterfly Blitz. It starts at 9:00 a.m. Friday morning and goes all the way through Sunday. Learn about monarch butterflies, as they migrate through south Texas.
  • Another one for the family: the Clays 4 Christ Skeet Shoot. This event raises money for the Santa Rosa de Lima Parish in Benavides. Registration starts at 8 Saturday morning. The shooting competition is at 10 a.m. at Duval County Park. The cost is $100 per shooter for 100 rounds.
  • Back by popular demand: Monster Truck Wars, Saturday 1:00- 9:00 p.m. at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds. Tickets can be bought online or at the door.
  • Dig into your drawers for the Funky Sock Walk Saturday, Noon to 3:00 p.m. This is free and hosted by the Up brothers and Southern Careers Institute for down syndrome awareness. Meet at 2422 Airline Rd. in Corpus Christi.
  • Another reason to get moving: the Coastal Bend Heart Walk tomorrow at Whataburger Field. This event is hosted by the American Heart Association. It starts at 8:00 a.m.

