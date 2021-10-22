Fun Friday: Catch Coco at Whataburger Field movie night, other events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further! Here's a breakdown of what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Coco is hitting the big screen at Whataburger Field for C-Cmovie Night tonight. The movie will kick off at 7 p.m. and the best part? It's free admission!

Seating is open, so if you want to get there early, the doors open at 6 p.m. Lawn chairs are not allowed, but blankets are.

If you're looking to hear some live music, Cj Simmons will hit the stage at Brewster Street Icehouse-South Side for a free acoustic show tonight at 8, or you can head to Brewster Street Icehouse-Downtown tonight to catch the premier tribute to The Eagles featuring a live performance by the Texas Eagles Tribute Band. General admission tickets are $20. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9 p.m.

If you want to do some shopping, head over to VFW Market Days in Aransas Pass from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This indoor and outdoor market will feature antiques, jewelry, pottery, desserts, food trucks and more! Admission is free.

Boo! in the blue returns to the Texes State Aquarium, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The family friendly days will feature spooky decor throughout the aquarium, photo backdrops and divers in costumes. There will also be a virtual costume contest! All you have to do is post your Boo! In The Blue pictures using the #Texasstateaquarium to be entered. Children ages 3 to 12 in costume will get 50 percent off admission during the event.

