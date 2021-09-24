Fall Days Festival at Rockin' K Farms Returns and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a look at the latest activities happening around the Coastal Bend.

Coastal Bend restaurant week begins Friday and to celebrate several restaurants around the Coastal Bend are offering multi-course menus and special pricing for lunch, brunch and dinner through Oct. 3. While some locations may vary, prices include $25 Brunch/Lunch and $35 Dinner specials.

America's wildest monster truck show returns to the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Saturday for one giant show.

General admission tickets are:



Adults: $20.00

Children ages 3-12: $10.00

Children 2 and under: Free

Fall Days Festival at Rockin' -K- Farms kick off Saturday, where you can explore the pumpkin patch, corn maze, or even pumpkin bowling. This festival will be something the whole family can enjoy. If you can't make it for opening weekend don't worry, the festival will run every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31. Times and tickets are:



Saturdays: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

General Admission tickets online are $13.95 and $18.09 at the gateAll children 2 and under are free. Everyone 3 and up is required to get a ticket to enter the grounds.

Halloween is around the corner which means it's haunted house season! The Haunting of Boogey Man haunted house returns on Saturday with attractions that will make you scream. The haunted house will run every weekend through Oct. 31 from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.



General Admission tickets: $20.00 includes 2 haunted houses