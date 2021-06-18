Events around the Coastal Bend this weekend 6/18-6/20

From concerts to festivals.. here's what's happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Bay Jammin cinema series presents the Secret Life of Pets 2.. the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.

Max faces some major changes after his owner Katie gets married and now has a child. The movie kicks off at Cole Park Anderson Amphitheater June 18 at 8:30 p.m. Take your lawn chair, blanket and picnic basket and enjoy some outdoor entertainment.

In honor of Juneteenth the Crest Festival will be happening in downtown Corpus Christi at Cole Park Amphitheater June 19 from 4 p.m until 10 p.m. Simone Sanders, TABHE Corpus Christi treasurer, says they will have multiple performers this year including Flat Broke, Claudia Melton, Reggie Jams and Zydeco Masters.

The fun doesn't stop there...Ingleside Chamber of Commerce will present their first annual Ribs and Rods BBQ cook off and car show. The festival kicks off June 18 at 8 a.m and will continue through June 19 until 9 p.m.

If you're looking to hear some hard rock.. Buckcherry and Of Limbo will be live in concert at Brewsters Street Ice House downtown June 18. General admission tickets are $27.50. The doors open at 7 p.m.. but the show kicks off at 8 p.m. Click here to get your tickets.

If rock music isn't your thing country artist Stoney La Rue will be live in concert at Brewster's Street Ice House downtown on June 19. General admission tickets are $25. The doors open at 8 p.m with the show kicking off at 9 p.m. To get your tickets click here.