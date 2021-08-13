Celebrate Friday the 13th at the Watergarden Park movie night and other weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for things to do this weekend? See what's happening around the Coastal Bend right here!

Bay Jammin Cinema Series will feature Aladdin August 13, at Cole Park Amphitheater. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m. Lawn chairs and snacks are encouraged for a night of family fun under the stars.

If you're into horror movies, the American Bank Center will present "Friday the 13th" at Watergarden Park at 8:30 p.m. The pre-show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. where you can compete in a costume contest, trivia and win giveaways. The film is rated R so there are age restrictions. No one will be admitted under 17 without a parent or legal guardian. Tickets are $5 per person with children two years and under free. To get yours click here.

Nate Bargatze will be live at Mesquite St. Comedy Club with 5 different show times. This is a 21 and up only show. Tickets are $35. Show times are listed below. To get your tickets click here.



August 13, 2021 - 7:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.

Aug 14, 2021 - 7:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.

Aug 15, 2021 - 7:00 p.m.

Local non-profit, Stop Bullying Inc., will be hosting "Fiesta De Selena" August 13th at 6:00 p.m. This free event takes place every year at the Times Market located at 4261 Elvira Dr. in Corpus Christi in the Molina neighborhood at the Selena mural. This year will have non-stop Selena music playing and special guests. There will also be free backpacks and school supplies for back to school, prizes for best dance performance and even a Selena look alike contest!

It wouldn't be a complete weekend without some live music! Country artist Pat Green will be live tonight at Brewster Street Ice House Downtown at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission and can be purchased at the door, or you can catch Timeline on Saturday night with a tribute to Journey. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9:30 p. m. General admission tickets are $10.