A holiday tradition returns to the Coastal Bend this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If it's Friday, it must be time for a rundown of all the events upcoming across our area this weekend.

Here's a look at the latest activities around the Coastal Bend for this weekend.

The Corpus Christi Art Walk Block Party is back. This block party will have several vendors, and live music. Its all happening from Peoples Street to Lomax Street today from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce and the City of Ingleside are teaming up for a weekend of festivities. A drive-through display will light up Live Oak Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. And then on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7p.m., the day will be filled with several different activities from breakfast with the Grinch to meeting Santa. To see the schedule of events click here.

The Spazmatics return to Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown on Friday night. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show kicking off at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $15.

The Wine Walk is back in Kingsville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. There will be 18 different wines, crafts beers all while you shop. It'll be followed by the Annual La Posada De Kingsville Illuminated Parade which includes more than 80 floats. The parade kicks off at 7 p.m.