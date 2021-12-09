Free holiday movie night sponsored Thursday by Kingsville ISD

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The weather might be cold and frightful in many areas of the United States, but not in South Texas.

It’s giving the Kingsville ISD to opportunity to sponsor a free outdoor family movie night from 5:45 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday on a giant inflatable screen at Mopac Field.

The district says “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” all will be shown on the big screen tonight.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Spectators are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets to the festivities.

Concessions will also be available.

