Free holiday kits provided by Parks and Recreation Department

If you're looking for activities for your children over the upcoming holiday break, the City of Corpus Christi has got you covered.
Posted at 8:59 AM, Nov 19, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for activities for your children over the upcoming holiday break, the City of Corpus Christi has got you covered.

The Parks and Recreation Department is providing 300 at-home activity kits for elementary-age children and 40 more kits for teens.

They'll include coloring pages, arts and crafts, crayons, puzzles, games and a snack.

These are available for free pickup at the Oso Recreation Center 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

There will be a limit of one kit per person.

