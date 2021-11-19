Free holiday kits provided by Parks and Recreation Department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for activities for your children over the upcoming holiday break, the City of Corpus Christi has got you covered.

The Parks and Recreation Department is providing 300 at-home activity kits for elementary-age children and 40 more kits for teens.

They'll include coloring pages, arts and crafts, crayons, puzzles, games and a snack.

These are available for free pickup at the Oso Recreation Center 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

There will be a limit of one kit per person.