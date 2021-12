CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get crafty, the Art Center of Corpus Christi is offering free family art time in a new program.

The event will be held each Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center, 100 N. Shoreline Blve. All ages are welcome.

Space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

No reservation or registration is required.