Free cab rides offered for local revelers through New Year's Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Andrews Distributing and local taxi companies are teaming up to make sure you get home safely if you've had too much to drink.

Their annual free cab ride program begins on Christmas Eve and runs until New Year's Eve.

The free rides will only be offered from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m.

To get a free cab ride call or text (361) 299-9999.

The cabs will only take you home.

This service will only be available in the Corpus Christi area which includes Robstown, Flour Bluff, the Island and the Five Points area.