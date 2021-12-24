Watch
Free cab rides offered for local revelers through New Year's Eve

Pexels via MGN Online.
Andrews Distribution Co. and local taxi companies are providing free cab rides home through New Year's Eve for those who can't make it back home.
Free holiday cab rides are available for revelers who imbibe too much
Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 24, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Andrews Distributing and local taxi companies are teaming up to make sure you get home safely if you've had too much to drink.

Their annual free cab ride program begins on Christmas Eve and runs until New Year's Eve.

The free rides will only be offered from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m.

To get a free cab ride call or text (361) 299-9999.

The cabs will only take you home.

This service will only be available in the Corpus Christi area which includes Robstown, Flour Bluff, the Island and the Five Points area.

