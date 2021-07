CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank needs your help continuing to feed the Coastal Bend.

They're looking for volunteers to help with mobile pantry distributions in rural counties including Bee, Jim Wells, Duval, San Patricio and Brooks.

Without volunteers, the food bank isn't able to fully serve these communities.

If you're interested in helping out, call 361-887-6291, extension 5120 for more assistance.

They need your help.