Flag for a Flag going on now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wind and weather of South Texas can take a toll on the American flags we display with pride. KRIS 6 and our community partners are doing something about that!

We’ve teamed up to create “Flag for a Flag.” Through this flag exchange program, you can exchange your 3’x5’ or larger faded, worn, and a tattered American flag for a new 3’x5’ American flag… for free!

Just bring your old flag to one of our partner’s exchange locations around the Coastal Bend area on Monday, June 12, 2023, during regular business hours.

We will exchange your old flag with a new one, and we will make sure your old flag is retired with the honor it deserves. Then, you can fly your new American flag with pride on National Flag Day, June 14!

A few quick rules:

Flags to be exchanged must be a 3’x5’ or larger American flag. One new flag will be exchanged per household. The new flags will be available at the exchange locations only while supplies last. By participating in the “Flag for a Flag” exchange event and by being on-site, you acknowledge and give your permission for your likeness and/or voice to be used on television, digital, and print applications by KRIS Communications, The E.W. Scripps Company, and its interests, and by the event sponsors for news, advertising, and promotional purposes.

KRIS 6 would like to thank Nueces County, NEC Co-op Energy, Mike Shaw Toyota & Kia, Peerless Cleaners, TC Auto Service, and Romay’s Auto Service for making “Flag for a Flag” possible.

