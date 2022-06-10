Flag for a Flag campaign kicks off Friday

UPDATE (12:48 p.m. Friday): Several locations already are reporting that they have run out of flags.

Don't worry.

Those locations will have a form that you can fill out which will get you in line to receive a flag which is currently backordered.

ORIGINAL:

Our Flag For A Flag exchange program kicked off Friday.

What’s Flag For A Flag?

Well, if you have an old, worn American flag you can exchange it for a new one, for free.

The program runs through June 13.

NEC Co-op Energy on Saratoga is one of the 13 flag exchange locations where flags were dropped off in anticipation of the event.

“A lot of our employees are veterans and we've just, you know, we're a grassroots company, local, and we really appreciate and know that our country wouldn't be the way it is without our wonderful military -- past, present and future,” said NEC Co-Op Energy Chief Retail Officer Frank Wilson. The public is invited to drop off old flags at any of our 13 participating locations through June 13 and exchange it for a new American flag for free.

Go to FlagforaFlag.com for more details.