Coastal Bend gears up for Flag for a Flag

Flag for a Flag collection boxes distributed
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 24, 2022
Special collection boxes were set up around the Coastal Bend on Monday, including at the Mike Shaw Kia dealership on SPID and Nile Drive, for a very special reason.

From June 10-13, the Flag for a Flag project will encourage people to drop off old, tattered flags and receive a new one.

KRIS 6 News has partnered with Mike Shaw, Bel Furniture, Nueces County Electric Co-op, and Nueces County, to offer the Flag for a Flag program.

On Flag Day, June 14, old flags we collect will be officially retired during a formal ceremony at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

