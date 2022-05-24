Coastal Bend gears up for Flag for a Flag

Special collection boxes were set up around the Coastal Bend on Monday, including at the Mike Shaw Kia dealership on SPID and Nile Drive, for a very special reason.

From June 10-13, the Flag for a Flag project will encourage people to drop off old, tattered flags and receive a new one.

KRIS 6 News has partnered with Mike Shaw, Bel Furniture, Nueces County Electric Co-op, and Nueces County, to offer the Flag for a Flag program.

On Flag Day, June 14, old flags we collect will be officially retired during a formal ceremony at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.