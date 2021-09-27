First foster home at Agape Ranch nearing completion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first house in a neighborhood meant to support foster children and their families, will soon be called home.

The story of Agape Ranch is one we first brought you back in March.

Organizers at the ranch say they are now only a couple weeks away from opening the first of 24 homes.

"These are children that go to school with our children," said Melissa Faux, the director of operations for Agape Ranch. "Their families that are impacted in our community and they're in our loves every day."

The ranch is a non-profit aimed at prevention, care, support, aging out foster youth and adoption.

The construction is currently underway for a 24-home housing project a mile away from London Elementary School.

"There are a number of floor plans designed for keeping siblings together, providing support services directly on the ranch, therapeutic services, support services, for families," Faux said.

Meant to open in the summer, the recent lumber shortage caused a delay in opening their first home. But in a few weeks it will be move-in ready.

On Saturday, the organization hosted its largest fundraiser of the year, the Leave a Legacy gala.

Organizers say they received many generous pledges towards their $250,000 goal. The Frazier Family Foundation offering a $100,000 match that extends through Oct. 2.

“We are fundraising for our second home on the ranch which is for aging out foster youth," Faux said, adding that 90 percent youth aging out of the foster care system without a mechanism like the ranch will end up homeless, incarcerated, trafficked or dead within three years.

But Agape Ranch provides them with hope.

"They have a support system," Faux said. "That they have training available to them to help them love and show the value to these children who come from difficult backgrounds."

She adds that anything will help in the operation of the ranch.

"There's no gift too small," Faux said. "There's no time dedicated too little that can't be used to make a positive impact."

For more information about Agape Ranch, check their website here.