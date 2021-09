CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local fire union is hosting a barbecue benefit Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

Funds raised will go towards the Firefighters Relief and Outreach Fund. The money helps local families get back on their feet after losing their homes to fires.

The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vino Mio Social Club, 4102 S. Staples St.

And will have a report later today where organizers describe how they are giving back.