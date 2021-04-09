FFR: The Atomic Omelette & Grill serves up delicious foods

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today, our Favorite Family Recipes and Food segment visits a local favorite that offers a unique blend of South Texas flare and family recipes.

The Atomic Omelette & Grill has been serving up delicious foods in Corpus Christi since 2012. Business owners opened their brand-new location at 6646 S. Staples last year as they continue to serve up some old favorites.

Owner Mike VanSyckle shows us how to make the restaurant’s namesake, the Atomic omelet. It’s a dish that started for Mike as a child.

“That's correct,” VanSyckle said. “My mother got it from her mother because my grandmother is a great cook. We all learned a great deal from her. She got the start in the restaurant industry because I love food."

VanSyckle shows how they bring the heat with this delicious dish.

“Definitely, we have Serrano pepper, red peppers and we also have bacon in there for 2 ounces of each,” he said. “We then add butter to that and sauté them. They are salted and you cook them for approximately two minutes - you still want everything to be al dente. And then we add onto that our fresh salsa. We make that here fresh, too, in the sauce that goes on top of the omelet."

The pandemic had much to do with the opening of the new Atomic Omelette & Grill location about a year ago.

"Yeah, we did because we moved from the old location on Cimarron and opened here on March 19,” VanSyckle said. “And on March 20, we got shut down because of the pandemic.”

That closure is behind VanSyckle as he eagerly anticipates growing his business in the future.

“It's from the past,” he said. “They knew what they could expect from us. Our support has been tremendous. It's been great being a part of the community and being involved with them."

The delicious, homemade recipes have made the Atomic Omelette & Grill a hit among Coastal Bend residents.

