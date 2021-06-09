Cooking up BBQ in South Texas with mesquite

As we make our way throughout the Coastal Bend for our KRIS6 News, Family Favorite Foods segment, we found ourselves stopping at Mesquite House BBQ in Corpus Christi.

Located on the city's West side of town, Owner and Pit Master Eduardo Vasquez says he only grills his BBQ with mesquite. Something he learned from his grandfather.

" Being by his side of my grandfather and just picking up what he did and the passion that he had. Now I guess I have that in myself. My grandfather used to chase the chicken down. I didn't get to that extent but I was there beside him."

Vasquez and his crew start their day at 6am. Although he is new to his location, he's not new to BBQ. It's something he and his grandfather did together growing up. It's that love that led him to open up Mesquite House BBQ. Smoking meats with mesquite and using his grandfathers recipes and techniques is what he says, sets him apart from other BBQ establishments around town.

Vasquez says, "A lot of the juices that he used are used in our meats and his style of wrapping."

Mesquite House BBQ and Catering offers just about everything.

"We have the beef ribs which we call the Dino Ribs, we have the pork rib and sausage and chicken. We also do peach cobbler and that comes off the grill, mesquite smoked, says Vasquez."

It was a tasty treat for Sunrise Anchor Paulo Salazar as he made yet another stop for Family Favorite Foods.

