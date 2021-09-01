Brisket kolaches quickly become a local Family Favorite Food

Comanche Corner Café is a scratch kitchen cooking up some local classics as well as some family recipes. For the latest segment of Family Favorite Foods, KRIS6 News Sunrise Anchor Paulo Salazar showcases a twist on a breakfast classic the kolache.

Camanche Corner Cafe owner Ricci Neer, says, she makes her kolaches with a Texas twist. The ingredients are simple, dough, brisket and Colby Jack cheese. But the taste is anything but simple. The dough is buttered and seasoned and the brisket undergoes a slow smoking process that takes 11 to 12 hours to prepare.

Owner Ricci Neer credits her mother for inspiring her to take her cooking to the next level. With a pandemic in full swing she was able to turn her passion into a business.

Neer says, "The kolaches I believe are a accommodation of inspiration over a lifetime with my mom and my grandmother and the cooking that they did."

Neer says, she knew her kolaches were good but didn't realize they would be as popular locally as they are. It's just one of the items on her m,enu that sells out day after day.

If you have a Family Favorite Food that deserves to be showcased, reach out to Paulo Salazar through FACEBOOK: @Pauloslazarkris6news, Instagram: Paulo.Salazar.104 or by email: paulo.salazar@kristv.com

He could be coming to your kitchen next.

