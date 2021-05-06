At the Angry Marlin restaurant it's all about the sauce

If you visit the Angry Marlin on the Island, Owner Glen Meier and Chef Laura Lacona will say, it’s all about the sauce. To find out what makes the sauce so special, KRIS6 News Sunrise Anchor Paulo Salazar heads to the kitchen to take a taste, in his newest edition of Family Favorite Foods.

Just a short drive across the JFK Causeway you'll find the Angry Marlin Cool Water Bar. The restaurant prides itself for bringing New Mexico tradition to the Coastal Bend. It's the owners red chili sauce that's quickly become a local favorite.

According to Head Chef of Black Sheep Bistro and Angry Marlin, Laura Lacona, “.It s all about the sauce. For me it Goes back to the Colombian Exchange when products were brought from Europe and mixed with product in the United States. I grew up with the famous question red or green? The Red chili sauce is in or on everything you can eat here and you could even eat it by itself. It’s very generational. And it’s a real debate among families. "

Chef Laura says, it's quite the task to prep for the family recipe, “ We’re going to be re-hydrating chili pods. Some use the seeds and some don’t. In my family they had to be pushed out. “

Then it's all about blending the ingredients together. By combining the hydrated chili pods with onion, garlic, Santa Fe oregano, some red onions and Jalapeno's the sauce starts to come together. A short time on the grill to simmer and it's done.

Chef Laura says, the red chili sauce is great over the Angry Marlin's pork belly that's been braising overnight.

If you have a family recipe that you would like to showcase, reach out to Sunrise Anchor Paulo Salazar through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or email him at paulo.salazar@kristv.com. He could come to your kitchen next.

